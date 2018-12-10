A U.N. Report Gives A Glimpse Of A World Warmed By 1.5 Degrees Celsius

Back in December of 2015, 195 of the world’s nations took their first steps down a long unclear road to addressing climate change. In signing the Paris Climate Agreement, nations agreed to hold the increase in global average temperature to “well below 2 degrees Celsius,” a point at which the planet gets locked into a future of catastrophic impacts.

But to ensure we don’t get too close to that 2 degree tipping point, the agreement also asks countries to limit the temperature increase to 1.5 C. But how much does half a degree save us from the most devastating impacts of climate change?

A new United Nations report published this week aims to shed some light. It highlights a number of climate change impacts that could be avoided by limiting global warming to 1.5 C compared to 2 C, or more. The conclusion: Every bit of warming of matters. Kelly Levin, senior associate with the World Resources Institute joins Ira to discuss the report.

