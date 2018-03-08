Alan Alda Opens Up About His Parkinson’s Disease
10:51 minutes
On Monday, Alan Alda spoke publicly about living with Parkinson’s Disease for the first time since his diagnosis three and a half years ago. He’s known for his work as an actor, author, and science communicator.
He joins Ira to discuss his life since his diagnosis, how science informs his perspective on his condition, and what keeps him hopeful about the future.
Alan Alda is an actor and writer. He’s a board member of the World Science Festival, and Co-founder and Visiting Professor at the The Alan Alda Center for Communicating Science of Stony Brook University in Stony Brook, New York.
