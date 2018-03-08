 08/03/2018

Alan Alda Opens Up About His Parkinson’s Disease

10:51 minutes

two men standing together smiling
SciFri host Ira Flatow with Alan Alda. Credit: Daniel Peterschmidt

On Monday, Alan Alda spoke publicly about living with Parkinson’s Disease for the first time since his diagnosis three and a half years ago. He’s known for his work as an actor, author, and science communicator.

[Did you know a Shakespeare enthusiast is responsible for introducing starlings to America?]

He joins Ira to discuss his life since his diagnosis, how science informs his perspective on his condition, and what keeps him hopeful about the future.

Find out what’s happening on Science Friday…on Thursday. Subscribe to our preview newsletter.

Segment Guests

Alan Alda

Alan Alda is an actor and writer. He’s a board member of the World Science Festival, and Co-founder and Visiting Professor at the The Alan Alda Center for Communicating Science of Stony Brook University in Stony Brook, New York.

More From Guest

Meet the Producer

About Katie Hiler

Katie Hiler is an assistant producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.

Explore More

Shedding Light On The New Zealand Glow Worm

Biochemists Miriam Sharpe and Kurt Krause hope to discover the molecular basis for the New Zealand glow worm's bioluminescence.

Watch Video

A Theoretical Physicist Dives Into Black Holes

Priyamvada Natarajan tells why she fell for black holes, how they shape galaxies, and her favorite fictional depictions of them.

Read More