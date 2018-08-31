 08/31/2018

Arctic Science, Put On Ice

8:43 minutes

a polar bear on a melting ice flow in the arctic
Credit: Courtesy of the Northwest Passage Project.

On August 23rd, a team of scientists, students, and a professional film crew aboard the research vessel Academik Ioffe set out from Resolute Bay in Northern Canada. Their mission? To study the arctic environment as part of the Northwest Passage Project. The expedition was supposed to last three weeks, but just one day after the crew embarked the vessel became grounded and the expedition had to be suspended. Brice Loose, chief scientist aboard the Academik Ioffe, and microbiologist Mary Thaler, a passenger aboard the vessel, join Ira to share what happened and discuss the science that had to be put on hold.

Get science images that will blow your mind with our newsletter, Picture of the Week.

Segment Guests

Brice Loose

Brice Loose is Chief Scientist aboard the Akademik Ioffe, and an assistant professor at the University of Rhode Island in South Kingstown, Rhode Island.

More From Guest
Mary Thaler

Mary Thaler is a post doctoral researcher at the Université Laval in Quebec City, Québec Canada.

More From Guest

Meet the Producer

About Katie Hiler

Katie Hiler is an assistant producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.

Explore More

An Antarctic Expedition, Frozen in Time

Century-old Antarctic photos offer a peek into Shackleton's ill-fated Ross Sea Party Expedition.

Read More

Did Dark Matter Doom the Dinosaurs?

Physicist Lisa Randall explores the theory that a disc of dark matter could have been responsible for the catastrophic collision that extinguished the dinosaurs.

Read More