Facial recognition technology is all around us—it’s at concerts, airports, and apartment buildings. But its use by law enforcement agencies and courtrooms raises particular concerns about privacy, fairness, and bias, according to Jennifer Lynch, the Surveillance Litigation Director at the Electronic Frontier Foundation. Some studies have shown that some of the major facial recognition systems are inaccurate. Amazon’s software misidentified 28 members of Congress and matched them with criminal mugshots. These inaccuracies tend to be far worse for people of color and women.

Meanwhile, companies like Amazon, Microsoft, and IBM also develop and sell “emotion recognition” algorithms, which claim to identify a person’s emotions based on their facial expressions and movements. But experts on facial expression, like Lisa Feldman Barrett, a professor of psychology at Northeastern University, warn it’s extremely unlikely these algorithms could detect emotions based on facial expressions and movements alone.

Artificial intelligence shows up in courtrooms too, in the form of “risk assessments”—algorithms predict whether someone is at high “risk” of not showing up for court or getting re-arrested. Studies have found that these algorithms are often inaccurate and based on flawed data.

And though we tend to see machines and algorithms as “race neutral,” Ruha Benjamin, a professor of African-American Studies at Princeton University, says they are programmed by humans and can end up reinforcing bias rather than removing it from policing and criminal justice. At the same time, Sharad Goel, a professor of Management Science and Engineering at Stanford University, is developing a risk assessment tool that accounts for different sources of bias. He thinks there is a way to use AI as a tool for more equal outcomes in criminal justice.

These guests join Ira to talk about how AI is guiding the decisions of police departments and courtrooms across the country—and whether we should be concerned.

Facial Recognition 101

How does facial recognition technology work?

Think of facial recognition as your “faceprint.” A computer program analyzes your unique facial structure, such as the distance between your nose and lips, and maps those key features onto an existing image—or, commonly, against a database of existing images—for comparison. The technology can also be used in “real-time.” For example, certain police departments can scan the faces of passersby using a surveillance camera. However your faceprint is less accurate than a fingerprint when the technology is used in real-time or on large databases.

How is it used?

Facial recognition is used to identify you—and that can mean a lot of things. The iPhone X uses the technology to unlock your smartphone when you simply look at the screen. Face recognition has also become a tool for law enforcement. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has mined the DMV databases of states that grant driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants, and Chinese authorities managed to locate and arrest a man in a crowd of 60,000 at a concert. Advertisers have also begun to dip into the technology. Dozens of Westfield shopping centers in Australia and New Zealand use digital billboards with embedded cameras that can determine viewers’ age, gender, and even mood—and can conjure tailored advertisements within seconds.

How many people are in a facial recognition database?

The short answer: A lot. But it’s nearly impossible to determine an exact number. However, we do know that there are over 117 million people in law enforcement facial recognition networks, according to a report from the Georgetown Law Center on Privacy and Technology. In addition, the Government Accountability Office found that in a four-year period the FBI conducted over 118,000 face recognition searches on its database, and Microsoft Celeb—the largest publicly available face recognition dataset in the world—contains over 10 million images of nearly 100,000 individuals.

How can I find out if I’m in one of those databases?

You can’t—and one in every two American adults is in a law enforcement face recognition network. You might have already unknowingly consented to the release of the pictures you have uploaded to social media, or dating sites. Given the amount of encounters everyone has with facial recognition technology on a daily basis, you most probably are.

What are my privacy rights? And are any cities or states doing something about this?

When it comes to how law enforcement uses face recognition, several cities have banned the technology, but there’s no national standard. But a handful of states have limited restrictions on how private companies can collect and use data for face recognition. Illinois became the first state to pass legislation requiring affirmative consent from customers in order for companies to collect and store biometric data. Texas and Washington have developed similar laws. but the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) is the only one that allows individuals the right to seek legal action against companies for violations. Recently, a federal court ruled that users can now sue Facebook for unlawful use of facial recognition technology. In addition, the E.U. is planning for larger regulations.

