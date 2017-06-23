Baby Boxes, Singing Fish, And E-DNA

In 2015, more than 3,500 infants across the country died suddenly and unexpectedly, in what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classifies as SUID (Sudden Unexpected Infant Death). One common cause of these deaths is accidental suffocation.

A company in Texas is distributing cardboard “baby boxes” to attempt to prevent SUID. Lauren Silverman, science and technology reporter at KERA in Dallas, Texas, talks about the research behind these baby boxes. She’ll also discuss how scientists are using fish sounds to take a lake census, and other short subjects in science.

[Reeling in the coral reef soundscape.]