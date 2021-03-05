Talking Through The History Of Our Teeth
17:19 minutes
Most of us have never thought much about why we have teeth. But if you’re the parent of a teething infant, the question becomes a whole lot more relevant: While you impatiently wait for baby’s teeth to poke through, or soothe your teething toddler in the middle of the night, you might find yourself wondering why humans go through all this trouble for a set of teeth that are only temporary. In a decade, your child will have shed their baby teeth to make room for their adult counterparts, and all this fuss will be but a distant—albeit painful—memory for both you and your former infant.
But one such question can lead to another. Are baby and adult teeth made of the same stuff? Why can’t we just grow a new tooth if we lose one? And how did ancient people take care of their teeth?
Biological anthropologist and ancient tooth expert Shara Bailey joins Ira to discuss why our teeth are the way they are.
Identify your teeth! Use your tongue to feel around your mouth to identify the four kinds of human teeth: Incisors (in the front, chisel-shaped), canines (front corners, pointy and cone-like), big-kids-only premolars (on the sides, two points or cusps per tooth), and molars (in the back, 3-4 bumps forming a dish-shape).
Shara Bailey is an associate professor in the Department of Anthropology at New York University in New York, New York.
