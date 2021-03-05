March 5, 2021

Small amounts of all drugs are now legal in Oregon—but the state’s addiction and recovery community are still debating if it’s a good idea. Plus, we answer all the tooth questions you’ve never thought to ask. And choosing when to end a conversation is a perplexing psychological problem.

Oregon Just Decriminalized Small Amounts of All Drugs. Now What?

