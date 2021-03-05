March 5, 2021

featured segment
Oregon Just Decriminalized Small Amounts of All Drugs. Now What?
Small amounts of all drugs are now legal in Oregon—but the state’s addiction and recovery community are still debating if it’s a good idea.
12:10
What Does Johnson & Johnson’s Shot Mean for Our Vaccine Timeline?
Plus, the latest on the U.S.’s homegrown COVID-19 variants and Google’s data tracking changes.
16:56
Wisconsin Oversteps in Wolf Hunt
After gray wolves were removed from the federal endangered species list, hunters in Wisconsin killed nearly twice the allowed quota of gray wolves.
3:29
In An Uncanny Valley, Art Evolves
The website ArtBreeder lets you blend, tweak, and evolve existing artworks using biological principles.
12:01
When Is It Time To Say Goodbye?
Choosing when to end a conversation is a perplexing psychological problem.
17:19
Talking Through The History Of Our Teeth
Ever wonder why we lose our teeth? Biological anthropologist Shara Bailey has the answers.
17:09
A Look Back At The Time Of The Tasmanian Tiger
Wildlife enthusiasts’ hopes were recently raised by a video of what looked like two adult thylacines, better known as the extinct Tasmanian tiger.
13:37
