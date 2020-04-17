Show Off Your Backyard Birds And Bugs
April is Citizen Science Month, a chance for everyone to get involved with data collection and research, no matter where you are.
This week, we’re highlighting the City Nature Challenge, an annual friendly competition that inspires people to get outside and document what they see in nature. In previous years, participating cities won awards for the most observations made, the most species found, and the most participants. But due to COVID-19, the competition aspect is slashed—people everywhere can take part.
Joining Ira to talk about the City Nature Challenge is event co-founder Lila Higgins, a museum educator at the Natural History Museum of L.A. County in Los Angeles, California.
Learn more about the City Nature Challenge and other SciFri Citizen Science Month projects at sciencefriday.com/citizenscience. Join our citizen science newsletter for all the latest updates on our events here!
