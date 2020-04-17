April is Citizen Science Month, a chance for everyone to get involved with data collection and research, no matter where you are.

This week, we’re highlighting the City Nature Challenge, an annual friendly competition that inspires people to get outside and document what they see in nature. In previous years, participating cities won awards for the most observations made, the most species found, and the most participants. But due to COVID-19, the competition aspect is slashed—people everywhere can take part.

Joining Ira to talk about the City Nature Challenge is event co-founder Lila Higgins, a museum educator at the Natural History Museum of L.A. County in Los Angeles, California.

Learn more about the City Nature Challenge and other SciFri Citizen Science Month projects at sciencefriday.com/citizenscience. Join our citizen science newsletter for all the latest updates on our events here!

Get Involved With The City Nature Challenge!

Visit iNaturalist.org, register, and join the Science Friday project! Download the iNaturalist app from the AppStore or Google Play and start photographing wild plants and animals, then upload your observations. Join our livestream event on Tuesday, April 21st at 4pm ET to rep your city biodiversity pride, play a rousing game of "WILD or NOT?!" and get tips on nature viewing while social distancing from City Nature Challenge organizers from around the country and world. Join via Zoom or Facebook. Check out City Nature Challenge's Education Toolkit, including tips for teaching and learning outside and a massive library of educator-developed lessons and activities for all grade levels.