 04/10/2020

Citizen Science: Help Document Your Changing Planet

6:56 minutes

a logo with two arrows crossing each other forming an X. four dots surround it with images of water drops, a sun, tree, and snowflake. underneath is "I see change: community climate and weather journal"As we announced last week, April is Citizen Science Month, a celebration of the ways community members can contribute to the scientific process by collecting observations or helping analyze large sets of data. 

Our community science continues this week with a project about how climate change touches neighborhoods and the people who live in them. Ira talks to Julia Kumari Drapkin, the CEO and founder of ISeeChange, about how citizen observations about rainfall, new spring flowers, and even how you feel can be valuable data for climate science—plus, how tracking that data benefits you.

Learn more about joining the ISeeChange community, plus other projects partnering up with SciFri that you can help with this Citizen Science Month.

Further Reading

Segment Guests

Julia Kumari Drapkin

Julia Kumari Drapkin is the CEO and founder of ISeeChange, and is based in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Christie Taylor

Christie Taylor is a producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they have any audio of that narwhal heartbeat.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

