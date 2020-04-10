As we announced last week, April is Citizen Science Month, a celebration of the ways community members can contribute to the scientific process by collecting observations or helping analyze large sets of data.

Our community science continues this week with a project about how climate change touches neighborhoods and the people who live in them. Ira talks to Julia Kumari Drapkin, the CEO and founder of ISeeChange, about how citizen observations about rainfall, new spring flowers, and even how you feel can be valuable data for climate science—plus, how tracking that data benefits you.

Learn more about joining the ISeeChange community, plus other projects partnering up with SciFri that you can help with this Citizen Science Month.

