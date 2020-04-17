April 17, 2020

featured segment
You Aren’t Alone In Grieving The Climate Crisis
Acknowledging that climate change is an emotional burden can help us move from anxiety, and turn grief to action.
12:07
Inequality In The Air
COVID-19 is having a disproportionate impact on minority populations who are exposed to polluted air.
12:13
Fact-Check My Feed: Can Coronavirus Reactivate In Patients After Recovery?
Virologist Angela Rasmussen clears up details on reactivation of the coronavirus in recovered patients and a study looking at runners and bikers droplet clouds.
11:19
Earth Day Goes Digital
Even celebrating from home, the 50th anniversary of Earth Day can be a call to action.
16:17
Uncovering Antarctica’s Ancient Rainforest
Scientists found 90 million-year-old evidence that Antarctica wasn’t always a snow-covered continent.
33:54
You Aren’t Alone In Grieving The Climate Crisis
Acknowledging that climate change is an emotional burden can help us move from anxiety, and turn grief to action.
5:33
Show Off Your Backyard Birds And Bugs
Get involved in Citizen Science Month and take on the City Nature Challenge.