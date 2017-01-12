 12/01/2017

Bad News Bears For Yeti Hunters

5:11 minutes

A Tibetan brown bear…not a Yeti. Credit: Shutterstock

The Yeti—also known as the Abominable Snowman—is a mythical ape-like creature that presumably roams the snowy Himalayan mountains. The legendary creature has intrigued locals and even scientists. Researchers at the University at Buffalo received nine supposed Yeti samples and examined the DNA to determine where they came from. Their study was published in the journal the Proceedings of the Royal Society B.

[Take a peek inside a recycling sorting plant.]

The results won’t end the search for Yeti hunters, but Stephanie Gill, a Ph.D student in biological sciences, tells us what it reveals about the elusive Himalayan and Tibetan brown bears.  

Get science images that will blow your mind with our newsletter, Picture of the Week.

Segment Guests

Stephanie Gill

Stephanie Gill is a Ph.D. Candidate in Biological Sciences at the University of Buffalo in Buffalo, New York.

More From Guest

Meet the Producer

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

Explore More

The Glittery Jewels Of The Bee World

These dazzling tiny bees are major pollinators.

Read More

Why Don’t Banana Candies Taste Like Real Bananas?

Actually, they do. The story of artificial banana flavoring is, well, bananas.

Read More