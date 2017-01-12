Bad News Bears For Yeti Hunters

The Yeti—also known as the Abominable Snowman—is a mythical ape-like creature that presumably roams the snowy Himalayan mountains. The legendary creature has intrigued locals and even scientists. Researchers at the University at Buffalo received nine supposed Yeti samples and examined the DNA to determine where they came from. Their study was published in the journal the Proceedings of the Royal Society B.

The results won’t end the search for Yeti hunters, but Stephanie Gill, a Ph.D student in biological sciences, tells us what it reveals about the elusive Himalayan and Tibetan brown bears.