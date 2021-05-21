 05/21/2021

What A Rare Baseball Collision Tells Us About The Physics Of The Game

14:10 minutes

Recently during a pre-game warmup, Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper was doing some batting practice when he hit a line drive to right field, and it collided with another ball in midair.

It was an extremely rare event we’ll probably never see again. But if someone were to try and duplicate the collision, would physics work in their favor? 

Ira is joined by Rhatt Allain, assistant professor of physics at Southeastern Louisiana University and writer for Wired’s Dot Physics blog, for a quick back of the envelope discussion. Plus, baseball players and fans are learning more about the physics of the game—exit velocity and launch angle are now statistics that people can calculate and tally. Dr. Alan Nathan, professor emeritus of physics at University of Illinois and professional baseball consultant, talks about how physics is changing how America’s pastime is played. 

a simplified map of a baseball field showing the path of the two balls, where they collided, and basic physics formulas describing the paths
Rhett Allain’s illustration and analysis of the two colliding balls. For more detail on his analysis, check out his blog post. Credit: Rhett Allain

Segment Guests

Rhett Allain

Rhett Allain is the author of Geek Physics and an associate physics professor at Southeastern Louisiana University. He also writes WIRED’s Dot Physics blog.

Alan Nathan

Alan Nathan is an emeritus professor of Physics at the University of Illinois in Champaign, Illinois.

Segment Transcript

The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.

About Katie Feather

Katie Feather is a producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

