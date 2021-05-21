What A Rare Baseball Collision Tells Us About The Physics Of The Game

Recently during a pre-game warmup, Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper was doing some batting practice when he hit a line drive to right field, and it collided with another ball in midair.

Bryce Harper hit a baseball that hit another baseball in mid air and everything we ever learned about physics is now in question. (🎥 @MLB) pic.twitter.com/VANChHkrj6 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) April 27, 2021

It was an extremely rare event we’ll probably never see again. But if someone were to try and duplicate the collision, would physics work in their favor?

Ira is joined by Rhatt Allain, assistant professor of physics at Southeastern Louisiana University and writer for Wired’s Dot Physics blog, for a quick back of the envelope discussion. Plus, baseball players and fans are learning more about the physics of the game—exit velocity and launch angle are now statistics that people can calculate and tally. Dr. Alan Nathan, professor emeritus of physics at University of Illinois and professional baseball consultant, talks about how physics is changing how America’s pastime is played.

