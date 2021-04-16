How Many T-Rexes Once Roamed the Earth? Maybe Billions
8:06 minutes
Tyrannosaurus rex is probably one of the most popular dinosaurs, but there’s still a surprising amount of mystery surrounding these animals, including basic facts like how many there once were.
One team of researchers recently decided to figure out how many T-rexes existed during their long reign. The group of scientists did some back of the envelope calculations and came up with a rough population size estimate of 2.5 billion T-rexes over 2.5 million years, with an error rate of plus or minus a factor of 10. Their results were published in the journal Science.
Paleontologist Charles Marshall, who was one of the authors on the study, joins Science Friday to explain how they combined fossil records and data from present day animals to calculate the population density of these charismatic carnivores.
Charles Marshall is director of the University of California Museum of Paleontology in Berkeley, California.
The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.
