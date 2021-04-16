 04/16/2021

How Many T-Rexes Once Roamed the Earth? Maybe Billions

8:06 minutes

a look from above at a t.rex skeleton in a museum
A cast of a T. rex skeleton on display outside the UC Museum of Paleontology at the University of California, Berkeley. Credit: Keegan Houser, UC Berkeley

Tyrannosaurus rex is probably one of the most popular dinosaurs, but there’s still a surprising amount of mystery surrounding these animals, including basic facts like how many there once were.

One team of researchers recently decided to figure out how many T-rexes existed during their long reign. The group of scientists did some back of the envelope calculations and came up with a rough population size estimate of 2.5 billion T-rexes over 2.5 million years, with an error rate of plus or minus a factor of 10. Their results were published in the journal Science

Paleontologist Charles Marshall, who was one of the authors on the study, joins Science Friday to explain how they combined fossil records and data from present day animals to calculate the population density of these charismatic carnivores.

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Charles Marshall

Charles Marshall is director of the University of California Museum of Paleontology in Berkeley, California.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a senior producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

How Do You Figure Out How Dinosaurs Walked?

Analyze the gait of bipedal organisms, including humans, chimps, and birds, then use pelvic anatomy to predict how theropod dinosaurs walked.

Read More

Bringing (Accurate) Dinosaurs Back To Life

Meet Gabriel Ugueto, a paleoartist who relies on scientific papers and fossils to get closer to what dinosaurs actually looked like.

Read More