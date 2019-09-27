The Bitter Truth: The Taste Of Biodiversity

Can conservation be concocted in your cocktails? Yes, according to the botanist authors of a new book about making your own bitters—those complex flavor extracts used to season a Manhattan or Old Fashioned. They experiment with an array of novel recipes using underappreciated plants found around the world, from tree resin, to osha root, to numbing Szechuan peppercorns.

Ira talks to ethnobotanist Selena Ahmed and plant geneticist Ashley DuVal about their recipes, how you can make complex and flavorful tinctures for cocktails and other seasonings, and their not-so-secret ulterior motive to share the stories of how people have used plants—common and rare—for thousands of years. Plus, mixologist Christian Schaal talks about the art and science of combining flavors.

Read an excerpt of the book Botany at the Bar here, and check out the recipes for two bitters-based beverages below!

Blackberry Shrub With Lemon Balm

By Jim Merson

Bright sweet blackberries are complemented by a tangy, grassy tickle on the nose from lemon balm. Blackberries have the tendency to go from very ripe to rotten really quickly. Finding that sweet spot can be difficult, so I recommend using them as soon as you get them. The same goes with any recipe with fresh herbs or vegetables. Using fresh herbs right away means you’ll be using them while they still have all of their potency. The flip side is that using blackberries so quickly will mean that they have more acidity and possibly underdeveloped sweetness compared to the way a super fragile overripe blackberry tastes. To compensate, this recipe calls for slightly less vinegar than is used in the strawberry shrub.

Ingredients

2 cups (290 g) blackberries

1¼ cups (290 ml) unfiltered apple

cider vinegar

1 cup + 3 Tbsp (260 g) agave syrup

15 g fresh lemon balm leaves, plus extra for garnish

Method: Puree lemon balm leaves with the berries and apple cider vinegar until fine enough for some to pass through the mesh of the chinois strainer. You’ll want to strain out the blackberry seeds, but in doing so, you will strain out some of the leafy lemon balm, however, a lot of the leaves and their essential oils will pass through The bright acidity of the fresh berries carries over the vinegar while the tangy grassy lemon balm greets the nose and again on the aftertaste.

To Serve: Pour 1 ½ oz (45 ml) Blackberry and Lemon Balm Shrub over a glass with ice and top with about 3 ⅞ cup (200 ml) of cold sparkling water. Stir vigorously and garnish with three or four leaves of lemon balm . Give them a good smack by clapping them between your hands to bring out the essential oils in the leaves. The aroma of the freshly clapped leaves and the lemon balm in the syrup should be potent enough to add to the bouquet of berries and vinegar.

92 In The Shade

By Christian Schaal

Mexico generally gets credit for chili pepper origins, but some species of domesticated Capsicum came from the Amazon, namely the exceedingly pungent varieties of habanero. The name itself, habanero, and the lack of a Mayan name suggest it arrived via Cuba.

Ingredients

1½ oz (45 ml) Habanero Cachaça (see below)

1 oz (30 ml) unsweetened coconut milk

¾ oz (20 ml) pineapple juice

½ oz (15 ml) lime juice

½ oz (15 ml) Simple Syrup

1 dash Raisin in the Sun Bitters or Chicha Morada Bitters

Pineapple (for garnish)

Habanero Cachaça: Determine how much you want to make, given 1 ½ oz are all that’s needed per drink. With a spoon or pestle, press to muddle (mash) ¼ habanero, including seeds, for every 5 oz (150 ml) cachaça in a metal shaker cup. Let sit for 30 seconds to 2 minutes, depending on desired pungency (think of 2 minutes as five-stars spicy).

Method: In a shaker, combine all the ingredients except the bitters and then add ice. Shake and strain into a coupe glass and garnish with a pineapple wedge and a dash of Raisin in the Sun Bitters. Yields one 4½ oz drink.

The following recipes are excerpted from Botany at the Bar by Selena Ahmed, Rachel Meyer, and Ashley DuVal © 2019 Selena Ahmed, Rachel Meyer, and Ashley DuVal. Reprinted in arrangement with Roost Books, an imprint of Shambhala Publications, Inc. Boulder, CO.

