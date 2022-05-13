It wasn’t long ago that the idea of capturing an image of a black hole sounded like a joke, or an oxymoron. How do you take a picture of something so dense that it absorbs the very light around it?

But three years ago, we got our first good look with help from the Event Horizon Telescope, which is actually multiple radio telescopes all linked together. That picture was a slightly blurry, red-and-orange doughnut—the best picture to date of the supermassive black hole at the center of a galaxy called Messier 87, which is called Messier 87* or M87*. (Black holes are given an asterisk after the name of their location). Today, it’s possible to buy jewelry and t-shirts with that picture, drink out of a M87*-adorned coffee cup, or just make it your phone background. Now that the first picture of a black hole is practically a pop culture meme, how do you one-up that? In the past weeks, the Event Horizon Telescope team alluded to a new ‘breakthrough’ hiding in the Milky Way.

On Thursday, the team unveiled that breakthrough: the first image of our nearest black hole neighbor in the heart of our galaxy.

This colossal resident of the Milky Way, known as Sagittarius A*, resides 26,000 light years away from Earth. Astrophysicists have long observed plumes of gas and X-ray radiation that suggested a supermassive black hole lingered at the center of the galaxy. Nobel Prize-winning research, looking at the orbits of nearby stars, calculated its mass would be 400 million times that of the sun. But now, we can finally see it. As described in press conferences Thursday morning, the research team used a network of radio telescopes to capture the footprint of Sagittarius A*. What was unveiled in the image matched what the laws of Albert Einstein’s theory of general relativity would predict: a bright ring surrounding a dark shadow—that silhouette being the light-sucking point of no return, the event horizon.

With this picture and data in hand, scientists are now unpacking how our own neighborhood black hole compares to the one already imaged. The Event Horizon Telescope team has already noted some striking differences.

Sagittarius A* is a “gentle giant,” says Feryal Ozel, a member of the global collaboration that created this image. It consumes far less of the gas swirling nearby than M87*, and is far fainter as a result. The Milky Way’s black hole also lacks the galaxy-spanning jets of M87* and, due to its smaller size, the gas around it moves so fast that it took years longer to capture a clear picture.

Ira talks with Ozel about what it takes to obtain such a picture, and what it can tell us about the extreme, high-temperature physics of black holes throughout the universe.

Black holes aren’t just neat to look at. Take a listen to a sonification of the latest image of Sagittarius A* and an audio postcard of two back holes colliding, produced by our friends at World According To Sound.

The audio above is a sonification—translation into sound—of the latest image of Sagittarius A*. Using a radar-like scan, the sonification begins at the 12 o’clock position and sweeps clockwise. Changes in volume represent the differences in brightness the EHT observed around the event horizon of Sgr A*. The material that is closer to the black hole and hence moving faster corresponds to higher frequencies of sound. This sonification was processed in a special way to allow a listener to hear the data in 3D stereo sound, in which the sounds seem to start directly ahead and then move clockwise to one ear then the other as the sweep is made. Credit: NASA/CXC/SAO/K.Arcand, SYSTEM Sounds (M. Russo, A. Santaguida)

Some black holes sound like a wobbling top, while others rumble in low bass tones. Listen to them yourself, thanks to MIT professor Scott Hughes. Produced by The World According to Sound Podcast.

Explore more of our past black hole coverage

Remember the excitement over the first black hole image when it was first revealed in 2019.

Explore the physics behind the groundbreaking imaging .

Read about the researchers behind this breakthrough, and what they’re working on next .

Still hungry for more? Fall down into more black hole physics from Science Friday’s archives.