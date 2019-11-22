 11/22/2019

California Cracks Down On Fracking Permits

11:52 minutes

Pumpjacks on Lost Hills Oil Field in California on Route 46 at sunset.
Credit: Arne Hückelheim/CC BY-SA 3.0

a stylized version of the earth with clouds

This story is part of Degrees Of Change, a series that explores the problem of climate change and how we as a planet are adapting to it. Tell us how you or your community are responding to climate change here.

California Governor Gavin Newsom imposed a moratorium on new fracking permits in the state. An independent scientific board will now need to review each project before it is approved. Reporter Rebecca Leber talks about what this state initiative tells us about the national debate on fracking. Plus, a look at the new members of the bipartisan Congressional Climate Solutions Caucus and their strategy for addressing climate change.

Further Reading

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Rebecca Leber

Rebecca Leber is a Climate and Environment Reporter for Mother Jones in Washington, D.C..

More From Guest

Meet the Producers and Host

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

Another Climate Report, But Who’s Listening?

The White House released its latest climate report this week, with much the same message as recent IPCC findings—climate change is real, and it's happening fast.

Read More

Trump Pulls US From Climate Agreement

President Trump pulled the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreement, plus CRISPR human trials, a NASA sun orbiter, and more.

Read More