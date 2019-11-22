California Cracks Down On Fracking Permits

This story is part of Degrees Of Change, a series that explores the problem of climate change and how we as a planet are adapting to it. Tell us how you or your community are responding to climate change here.

California Governor Gavin Newsom imposed a moratorium on new fracking permits in the state. An independent scientific board will now need to review each project before it is approved. Reporter Rebecca Leber talks about what this state initiative tells us about the national debate on fracking. Plus, a look at the new members of the bipartisan Congressional Climate Solutions Caucus and their strategy for addressing climate change.

