 09/28/2018

Capturing A Rare Kind Of Cloud

10:59 minutes

swirling mass of white clouds with vivid light blue ones in the center
Vivid blue noctilucent clouds. Credit: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center/Joy Ng

You’ve probably played the game where you try to spot different shapes or animals in the clouds. Clouds are good for that because they come in all different shapes and textures, from puffy, low-hanging cumulus to wispy, high-altitude cirrus , all created by liquid moving through the atmosphere.

But scientists look to clouds for a different reasons. They can tell us about the dynamics of the atmosphere and the physics of water droplets on a tiny scale. NASA’s PMC Turbo mission sent up a balloon to capture images of one of the rarest clouds, polar mesospheric clouds. These clouds, called noctilucent clouds, only form during the summer 50 miles up in the atmosphere, and they nucleate around meteor dust.

David Fritts, who is principal investigator on the PMC Turbo mission, and Gary Thomas, an atmospheric scientist, explain what these clouds tell us about climate change and the physics of gravity waves and turbulence. Check out some images of the rare clouds below. 

Polar mesospheric clouds. Credit: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center/Joy Ng
Only visible during twilight, the clouds form above the Earth’s polar regions in the upper reachesof the atmosphere. Credit: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center/Joy Ng”
Scientists launched a balloon to observe gravity waves. Credit: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center/Joy Ng
Credit: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center/Joy Ng

Segment Guests

David Fritts

David Fritts is Principal Investigator of NASA’s PMC Turbo mission and the founder and manager of the Boulder division of Global Atmospheric Technologies and Sciences (GATS),
which is headquartered in Newport News, VA.

Gary Thomas

Gary Thomas is co-investigator of NASA’s Aeronomy of Ice in the Mesosphere mission and a professor emeritus in the Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics at the University of Colorado, Boulder in Boulder, Colorado.

