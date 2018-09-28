Capturing A Rare Kind Of Cloud

You’ve probably played the game where you try to spot different shapes or animals in the clouds. Clouds are good for that because they come in all different shapes and textures, from puffy, low-hanging cumulus to wispy, high-altitude cirrus , all created by liquid moving through the atmosphere.

But scientists look to clouds for a different reasons. They can tell us about the dynamics of the atmosphere and the physics of water droplets on a tiny scale. NASA’s PMC Turbo mission sent up a balloon to capture images of one of the rarest clouds, polar mesospheric clouds. These clouds, called noctilucent clouds, only form during the summer 50 miles up in the atmosphere, and they nucleate around meteor dust.



David Fritts, who is principal investigator on the PMC Turbo mission, and Gary Thomas, an atmospheric scientist, explain what these clouds tell us about climate change and the physics of gravity waves and turbulence. Check out some images of the rare clouds below.