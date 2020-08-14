Fossil Records Show Hell Ants Had “Mad Max” Style Mandibles

We’re back with another installment of the Charismatic Creature Corner! This is Science Friday’s place to highlight creatures (broadly defined) that we think are charismatic (even more broadly defined).

This month, we’re bringing you an ancient ant relative with a possibly offputting name: the Hell Ant. This insect was a subspecies of ants that lived in the Cretaceous period, when T. rexes and velociraptors roamed the earth. The largest hell ants were about a centimeter and a half long, which isn’t much different than some modern ants.

What makes hell ants so cool, however, is their dramatic headgear. They sport jaws that look like mammoth tusks, sticking out of their faces and moving up and down, a motion similar to our own jaws. Hell ants also had horn-like protrusions coming out of their foreheads, which may have helped them catch and eat prey.

SciFri’s new Charismatic Creatures Correspondent Kathleen Davis tries to convince Ira that these extinct insects are worthy of the coveted Charismatic Creature title, with the help of Phil Barden, assistant professor of biology at the New Jersey Institute of Technology in Newark, New Jersey. Take a look at more photos of Barden’s research and the hell ant models below!

Further Reading

See the most recent study on hell ants, published in Current Biology.

Watch a video showing Barden’s hell ant research at New Jersey Institute of Technology.

Learn more about Barden’s research on the lab’s website.

Read an article about hell ants on Smithsonian Magazine.

