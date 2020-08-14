 08/14/2020

Fossil Records Show Hell Ants Had “Mad Max” Style Mandibles

16:27 minutes

a man holds a model of an ant head
Credit: Phillip Barden Lab/NJIT

We’re back with another installment of the Charismatic Creature Corner! This is Science Friday’s place to highlight creatures (broadly defined) that we think are charismatic (even more broadly defined).

This month, we’re bringing you an ancient ant relative with a possibly offputting name: the Hell Ant. This insect was a subspecies of ants that lived in the Cretaceous period, when T. rexes and velociraptors roamed the earth. The largest hell ants were about a centimeter and a half long, which isn’t much different than some modern ants.

a side by side image. on the left are two insects, an ant and wasp, fossilized in amber. on the right is an illustration of what the ant and wasp could have looked like alive
(Left) Photomicrograph from top view of the hell ant, Ceratomyrmex ellenbergeri, restraining its prey, an extinct cockroach relative called Caputoraptor elegans, preserved in amber dated ~99 million-years-old. The elongate horn and scythe-like mandible of the hell ant are acting as a collar around the neck of its prey. Credit: From Barden, Perrichot, Wang 2020

What makes hell ants so cool, however, is their dramatic headgear. They sport jaws that look like mammoth tusks, sticking out of their faces and moving up and down, a motion similar to our own jaws. Hell ants also had horn-like protrusions coming out of their foreheads, which may have helped them catch and eat prey.

SciFri’s new Charismatic Creatures Correspondent Kathleen Davis tries to convince Ira that these extinct insects are worthy of the coveted Charismatic Creature title, with the help of Phil Barden, assistant professor of biology at the New Jersey Institute of Technology in Newark, New Jersey. Take a look at more photos of Barden’s research and the hell ant models below!

an ant trapped and fossilized in amber
Photomicrograph of the hell ant Linguamyrmex vladi in ~99 million-year-old Burmese amber. Credit: Barden, Herhold, Grimaldi, 2017
an ant fossilized in amber
Credit: Barden, Herhold, Grimaldi, 2017
various 3d model heads of ants all branching together to show their evolutionary history
A phylogeny tree of hell ants. Models are artistic three-dimensional reconstructions of hell ants, created through comparisons of CT scans of fossils and photomicrographs. Credit: From Barden, Perrichot, Wang 2020. doi: 10.1016/j.cub.2020.06.106; models constructed by Oliver Budd, Jackson Fordham, and Victor Nzegwu, led by Martina Decker at the New Jersey Institute of Technology
a person holds up a chunk of amber with fossilized ants inside
Credit: Phillip Barden Lab/NJIT
a man holding a collection of various specimens in a box
Credit: Phillip Barden Lab/NJIT

Further Reading

Get science images that will blow your mind with our newsletter, Picture of the Week.

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Phil Barden

Phil Barden is an assistant professor of Biology at the New Jersey Institute of Technology in Newark, New Jersey.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.

Meet the Producer

About Kathleen Davis

Kathleen Davis is an assistant producer at Science Friday, which means she spends the week brainstorming, researching, and writing, typically in that order. She’s a big fan of stories related to strange animal facts and dystopian technology.

Explore More

How Silver-Haired Ants Beat The Desert Heat

Ant-Man's cool. But this ant is cooler, thanks to metallic-looking hairs that help it beat the African desert heat.

Read More

The Charismatic Kangaroo Relative That Might Remind You Of Your Dog

The Tasmanian tiger looks like a dog, has a pouch like a kangaroo, and has stirred rumors about its death that may be exaggerated.

Read More