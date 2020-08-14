August 14, 2020

featured segment
Rethinking Our COVID-19 Testing Strategy
How might faster, cheaper tests help with better tracking of infectious COVID-19 patients?
11:46
Air Pollution Costs More Than Switching To Clean Energy
New research suggests air pollution may cost the US $700 billion dollars—more than transitioning to clean energy would cost.
16:27
Fossil Records Show Hell Ants Had “Mad Max” Style Mandibles
In this installment of Charismatic Creature corner, we look at an ancient that might have used its horn to pin down prey.
12:11
What Can Science Tell Us About Story Structure?
Researchers analyzed thousands of stories looking for linguistic clues to narrative structure.
17:04
Why Are Half The Pregnancies In The U.S. Unintended?
60 years after the introduction of the pill, we look at the effect of contraceptives—and how much progress has actually been made.
16:59
For These Robots, Sexism Isn’t The Problem
A researcher looking for gendered bias against robots found something else instead: We just don’t trust them at all.
16:59
