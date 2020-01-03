 01/03/2020

The Charismatic Kangaroo Relative That Might Remind You Of Your Dog

16:03 minutes

Welcome to the Charismatic Creature Corner! Last month, we introduced this new monthly segment about creatures (broadly defined) that we deem charismatic (even more broadly defined). 

In the first creature spotlight, we marveled at slime molds, which look and feel like snot but can solve mazes. This time, a far more conventionally charismatic creature was nominated—but one mired in tragedy and mystery. 

Meet the Tasmanian tiger, believed to have gone extinct decades ago, but spotted all over Australia to this day.

The Tasmanian Tiger. Credit: Baker/E.J. Keller. [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons
Tasmanian tigers, also known as “thylacines,” look like dogs, have stripes like tigers, but aren’t closely related to either because they’re actually marsupials. They have pouches like kangaroos and koalas, and are even believed to have hopped on two feet at times!  

The last known Tasmanian tiger died in a zoo in 1936 and they were declared extinct in the 1980s, but people claim to have never stopped seeing them. There have been hundreds of sightings of Tasmanian tigers, crossing roads and disappearing into the bush, lurking around campsites, even following people on their way home. But solid proof eludes us. So if they’re truly still around, they’re particularly sneaky at hiding from modern surveillance. 

Science Friday’s Elah Feder returns to convince Ira that Tasmanian tigers—dead or alive—are indeed worthy of our coveted Charismatic Creature title, with the help of Gregory Berns, a psychology professor at Emory University. We also hear from Neil Waters, president of the Thylacine Awareness Group of Australia, who’s dedicating the next two years of his life to finding proof the tigers are still out there.

*Correction 1/3/2020: We corrected a statement that there may have been thousands of sightings of Tasmanian tigers. However, that has not been officially reported. The story has been updated and we regret the error. 

Further Reading

Segment Guests

Elah Feder

Elah Feder is a development producer for Science Friday. She co-hosted and produced the Undiscovered podcast. She’s also Science Friday’s resident Canadian.

Gregory Berns

Gregory Berns is a professor of Psychology at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia.

Neil Waters

Neil Waters is president of the Thylacine Awareness Group of Australia in Tasmania, Australia.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Elah Feder

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

