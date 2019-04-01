 01/04/2019

China Reaches A New Lunar Frontier

7:51 minutes

The first image of the moon’s far side taken by China’s Chang’e-4 probe. Credit: China National Space Administration.

China’s space probe Chang’e-4, named after a mythological moon goddess, successfully touched down on the far side of the moon in the Von Kármán crater. After landing, the lander unleashed a 300-pound rover. Together, the rover and probe will conduct an array of geological and biological experiments, including a test to germinate seeds in lunar gravity.

In this round-up of the week’s science news, FiveThirtyEight senior science reporter Maggie Koerth-Baker discusses the landing, the appointment of President Trump’s science and technology advisor, the new destination for the world’s plastic trash, and other headlines.

Donate To Science Friday

Make your gift today. Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Maggie Koerth-Baker

Maggie Koerth-Baker is a senior science reporter with FiveThirtyEight.com. She’s based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

More From Guest

Meet the Producer

About Christopher Intagliata

Christopher Intagliata is Science Friday’s senior producer. He once served as a prop in an optical illusion and speaks passable Ira Flatowese.

Explore More

A Return To The Moon, An Ancient Bludgeon, And Anesthetized Plants

This week, President Trump signed a directive that would set NASA’s sights on the moon...again.

Read More

10 Questions for Mark Mello, Moth Man

The zoologist attributes his affinity for nature to a childhood of tromping outdoors.

Read More