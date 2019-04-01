China Reaches A New Lunar Frontier

China’s space probe Chang’e-4, named after a mythological moon goddess, successfully touched down on the far side of the moon in the Von Kármán crater. After landing, the lander unleashed a 300-pound rover. Together, the rover and probe will conduct an array of geological and biological experiments, including a test to germinate seeds in lunar gravity.

In this round-up of the week’s science news, FiveThirtyEight senior science reporter Maggie Koerth-Baker discusses the landing, the appointment of President Trump’s science and technology advisor, the new destination for the world’s plastic trash, and other headlines.