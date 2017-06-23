Climate Change Could Lead To Coffee Crisis

Ethiopia is considered the birthplace of coffee. It’s home to Coffea arabica, one of the most commonly used species of coffee bean. Coffee exports make up about 25 percent of the country’s earnings, and approximately 15 million farmers financially rely on the crop. In a study out this week in Nature Plants, researchers estimated that the effects of climate change could render 39–59 percent of current coffee farms unsuitable for growing the crop in the future. Biologist Aaron Davis, an author on that study, discusses climate change’s impact on Ethiopian coffee, and how the crop could be saved.

