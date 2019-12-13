Climate Justice Takes Center Stage In Madrid
As the climate crisis deepens, the effects are increasingly ravaging developing nations, which had little or nothing to do with warming the planet. Now those nations are asking industrialized countries to help them deal with the damage—but major powers, like the United States, don’t want to pay up.
Those tensions were playing out this week and last at the UN Climate Change Conference in Madrid, and New York Times climate reporter Kendra Pierre-Louis joins Ira to catch us up on that international drama. Plus, Pierre-Louis will review Exxon Mobil’s recent victory in court, a sobering new report about Arctic warming, and how climate change is causing fish to flee their former waters, creating a geopolitical conflict about fishing.
Kendra Pierre-Louis is a reporter on the climate desk at The New York Times in New York, New York.
Christopher Intagliata is Science Friday’s senior producer. He once served as a prop in an optical illusion and speaks passable Ira Flatowese.
Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.