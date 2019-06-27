Closing Out The Cephalo-Party 

The eight-day squid-and-kin appreciation extravaganza of Cephalopod Week is nearly over, but there’s still plenty to learn and love about these tentacled “aliens” of the deep.

After a rare video sighting of a giant squid—the first in North American waters—last week, NOAA zoologist Mike Vecchione talks about his role identifying the squid from a mere 25 seconds of video, and why ocean exploration is the best way to learn about the behavior and ecology of deep-sea cephalopods.

Then, Marine Biological Laboratory scientist Carrie Albertin gives Ira a tour of the complex genomes of octopuses, and how understanding cephalopod genetics could lead to greater insights into human health.

Finally, SciFri digital producer Lauren Young wraps up Cephalopod Week for 2019. See how you got down and squiddy with it below!

You Made Your Case For Your Favorite Cephalopods

Vampire squid. Chambered nautilus. Mourning cuttlefish. We asked you to call in with the best cephalopods in the sea, and you definitely delivered! Listen below to these ceph-heads vouch for their favorites.

Beth P., Vermont

My favorite cephalopod is the nautilus. I live in Vermont and I give tours at the State House, and on the floor of the State House lobby in the black marble is a fabulous fossil of a chambered nautilus. On tours we call him the “permanent resident of the State House.”

Justin, Syracuse, New York

My favorite cephalopod is the cuttlefish, just because I like to cuddle.

Chase W. Jr., Pennsylvania

My favorite cephalopod is the Vampire squid scientifically named Vampyroteuthis infernalis. The reasons I like it is because it has a very cool name and it’s different from most other cephalopods by having webbed arms/tentacles, thorns on their arms, and they shoot viscous fluid instead of ink and they have some bioluminescent parts on their head.

Leigh M., Lee Summit, Missouri

My favorite cephalopod is any octopus because of how smart and unique they are.

Tom B.

Here is my favorite cephalopod. It’s name is Hawaiian bobtail squid. This guy is just about over one inches in length and it lives in Hawaii in coastal shallow waters…. Hawaiian bobtail squid acquires a bacteria known as Vibrio fischeri, this is a bioluminescent bacteria. During nighttime it becomes bioluminescent, and it starts to shine under the squid, which illuminates the squid’s shadow created by the moonlight. So this makes bobtail squid invisible to predators, and I think this is an awesome relationship between this little tiny squid and the bacteria, Vibrio fischeri. (See squid biologist Sarah McAnulty catching bobtail squid for her research in Hawaii on an Atlas Obscura trip!)

David T.

My favorite cephalopod has to be the Mourning cuttlefish, or the two-faced cuttlefish. They’re so awesome because during mating season, while the big males are fighting with each other, the smaller males can’t compete with the large males so they will disguise themselves as females, swim past the fighting males, and then sit next to the females. So when the females look at them they see that their male, but when the males look back, they’ll see that this disguised cuttlefish looks still like a female.

Transcripts and audio were shortened for length.

You Came Out Of Your Shells At Cephalopod Movie Night

You showed off your top-notch fashion, asked scientists your curiosities, played ocean-themed games, and met up with your fellow cephalo-pals.

IT WAS NOT JUST FOR CHILDREN!! Thanks @scifri !! And I dressed for the occasion, obviously 🤓 🤓 pic.twitter.com/MUFLJJpbkF — Hannah Wirtshafter 🔬 (@AheadOfTheNerve) June 25, 2019

The cephalopodophiles are out in force at @scifri @atlasobscura Ceph Movie night. @pilesofsquid is skyping in and dropping great 🦑 insights. pic.twitter.com/xmxeKhJzwZ — Erin Chapman (@elcwt) June 22, 2019

Yesterday was Cephalopod Movie Night with @scifri and @atlasobscura and we had silhouette artist Nina Nightingale there cutting out people’s silhouettes and adding tentacles in 90 seconds or less! So, here is me as Grandmother Cthulhu. pic.twitter.com/FmCrZ8jhxM — Leyla I. Royale (@leylairoyale) June 28, 2019

You Shared Your Poetry And Artwork

You got really creative for this year’s Cephalopod Week, from origami to poetry to illustrations.

“Octopus, Octopus,” recited by 6-year-old Gwendy G., Denver, Colorado.

Octopus, octopus

Just like a jelly

Octopus, octopus

Its big fat belly

Octopus, octopus

It moves like jelly

Octopus, octopus

Low ho hellie

Another for #cephalopodweek, the nautilus! A perpetual favorite — quite literally, as they’ve been around for a bajillion years. I believe that’s the technical term. pic.twitter.com/7RY3Hx7bZt — Skylaar Amann | Illustrator (@SkylaarA) June 23, 2019

You Filled Our Sea Of Support With Beautiful Cephalopds

From the many majestic common octopuses to the dozens of dazzling flamboyant cuttlefish, the illustrated cephalopods you sponsored in our Sea of Support made it shine brighter than a glowing bobtail squid. You made our Sea of Support feel like an ocean of cephalo-love. Thank you!

Till next year, cephalopod champions! Thanks for joining in on all the fun!

