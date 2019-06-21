 06/21/2019

Uncovering A Colorado Apple Mystery

a collage of four different apples. the crab apple is small, the rambo is enormous, the surprise is yellow, and the arkansas black is very dark
Clockwise from top left: The Hewes Virginia crabapple, the Rambo, the Surprise, and the Arkansas Black. Credit: Boulder Apple Tree Project

In the late 1800, Colorado was one of the top apple growing states, but the industry was wiped out by drought and the creation of the red delicious apple in Washington state. But even today, apple trees can still be found throughout the area. Plant ecologist Katharine Suding created the Boulder Apple Tree Project to map out the historic orchards. She talks about Boulder’s historic orchards, some of the heirloom varieties like the Surprise and Arkansas Black, and a surprising connection to a hit Hollywood franchise. Plus, cider maker Daniel Haykin talks about how he uses the information from the Boulder Apple Tree Project combined with sugar, yeast and apples to make the bubbly beverage.

an apple orchard, littered with tents, at the foot of the rocky mountains
An apple orchard at the site of the current Chautauqua Park, Boulder, Colorado. Credit: Boulder Historical Society
a line of three silver circular tanks
The wine tanks Haykin Family Cider use to ferment their delicious concoctions. Credit: Haykin Family Cider

Segment Guests

Katharine Suding

Katharine Suding is the leader and founder of the Boulder Apple Tree Project and a professor of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at the University of Colorado Boulder in Boulder, Colorado.

Dan Haykin

Dan Haykin is founder and cidermaker at Haykin Family Cider in Aurora, Colorado.

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

