 12/13/2019

Combing Over What Makes Hair So Strong

11:56 minutes

A scanning electron microscope image showing the difference in size and texture between a superfine Merino wool fibre (top) and a human hair
Researchers studied human, javelina and bear hair to find out what makes hair so strong. Credit: CSIRO/CC BY 3.0

Hair is one of the strongest materialswhen stretched, hair is stronger than steel. A team of researchers collected and tested hair from eight different mammals including humans, javelinas, and capybaras to measure what gives hair its strength. The basic structure of hair is similar across species with an outer cuticle layer surrounding fibers, but each species’ hair structure accommodates different needs. Javelinas have stiffer fibers to allow them to raise their hair when it’s in danger. Their results, published in the journal Matter, found that thinner hair was stronger than thicker strands.

Engineer Robert Ritchie, who was one of the authors of that study, talks about the structure that gives hair its strength and how bio-inspired design can create better materials.

Segment Guests

Robert Ritchie

Robert Ritchie is a professor of Materials Science and Mechanical Engineering at the University of California, Berkeley, and a Faculty Senior Scientist in the Materials Sciences Division at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in Berkeley, California.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Untangling The Hairy Physics Of Rapunzel

Kelly Ward, of Walt Disney Animation Studios, was tasked with bringing Rapunzel's locks to life.

Microscopic Hairs Keep Some Critters Clean

Studying the hair tricks of the insect world might lead researchers to better self-cleaning materials, like solar panels that dust themselves.

