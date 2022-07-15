U.S. Attempts To Catch Up With Rising Monkeypox Cases

The outbreak of the orthopox virus currently known as monkeypox continues to spread in hotspots around the United States, with symptoms ranging from fever to intensely painful, contagious lesions. From five cases in late May, the known number has grown to at least 1,053 as of Wednesday afternoon, with epicenters including New York City, the Bay Area, Chicago, Washington D.C., and other major cities. But the current numbers most certainly are an undercount, as people seeking diagnosis report difficulty accessing tests. Meanwhile, the rollout of the existing monkeypox vaccine, Jynneos, remains slow and inadequate for demand, with more than a million doses still stuck in a stockpile in Denmark.

So far, the virus, which is known to spread through respiratory droplets and skin-to-skin contact, has been detected predominantly in men who have sex with men. New York public health researcher Keletso Makofane and San Francisco AIDS Foundation CEO Tyler TerMeer speak to the frustration of LGBTQ men and nonbinary people in the most at-risk networks, as resources and response lag.

And Ira talks to UCLA monkeypox researcher Anne Rimoin, who twelve years ago published a warning that cases were rising in African countries as immunity to the related smallpox virus waned. He also speaks with Brown University epidemiologist Jennifer Nuzzo about the outlook for global and domestic containment, and the pressing need for more data.

Editorial note: The World Health Organization announced in June that they wanted to rename monkeypox, citing racism and other stigma attached to the current name. Pending that decision, “monkeypox” is how Science Friday will refer to the disease in the meantime.

Hearing From Public Health Experts in LGBTQ+ Communities

Dr. Keletso Makofane, public health researcher and principal investigator of RESPND-MI in New York City:

“People are experiencing immense pain and people are hearing stories about their friends experiencing immense pain, and they are angry. I think the anger is a response that makes sense. We need to have information about the outbreak that doesn’t depend on people engaging with the health system, because we know that not everyone can engage with the health system.

The information systems that people depend on to figure out what’s happening in this outbreak in the US are very, very bad. Like the scale of testing was so low that we knew that those numbers can’t help us to plan our response.”

Dr. Tyler TerMeer, Chief Executive Officer of the San Francisco AIDS Foundation:

“Many folks who are calling into our hotline are frightened. They’ve never heard of monkeypox before. And they have just received an email from an event producer saying they were exposed to monkeypox. Then their search begins for vaccine. They’re waiting on long phone tree queues or relying on their own social networks for information. They’re standing in these long lines, uncertain if it will truly result in a vaccine at the end of the day. And I think what I want to acknowledge that this is scary stuff, regardless of whether it’s fatal or not. Things are scary when there are a lot of unknowns, when people don’t know what they’re supposed to do.

We, as a clinic, have only received 290 doses of vaccine…we would need something like 6,000 doses to effectively respond to our patient load. We currently have a waiting list of eligible patients of over 2,500 individuals who want access to vaccine and are waiting frantically trying to find one in the city…We are unable to meet the demand of those who are considered high risk for vaccine.”

