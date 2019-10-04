 10/04/2019

You Are What You Cook

Cooking food changes it in fundamental ways. Cooked starches are easier to digest. Seared meats are less likely to give us foodborne pathogens. And overall, we get more energy out of cooked foods than raw.

But scientists are still pursuing a pivotal question about cooking: How did its invention change our bodies and shape our evolution? Did it shrink our teeth and digestive tracts? Or did it increase our brain size?

Researchers writing in Nature Microbiology reported a new chapter in our understanding of how cooking has changed us: The microbial communities in our guts change dramatically if our food is cooked or raw. And mice whose microbiomes were associated with raw foods seem to gain weight more easily—but their microbiomes also showed signs of damage from plant-generated antimicrobial chemicals.

Harvard researcher Rachel Carmody explains the findings, and what our microbiomes might say about cooking food and evolution.

Rachel Carmody

Rachel Carmody is an Assistant Professor of Human Evolutionary Biology and a Principal Investigator for the Nutritional And Microbial Ecology Lab at Harvard University.

