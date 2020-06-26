 06/26/2020

The First Wave Of COVID-19 Is Still Surging

11:42 minutes

a colored graphic design of an outline of the united states colored red and covered with virus particles that had been photoshopped yellow
Credit: CDC/Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAMS/design by Lauren Young

This story is a part of Science Friday’s coverage on the novel coronavirus, the agent of the disease COVID-19. Listen to experts discuss the spread, outbreak response, and treatment.

The country saw record high numbers of new coronavirus cases this week. While the U.S. federal government debates whether a second wave of COVID-19 is on the way, epidemiologists across the country are saying that, in fact, the first wave isn’t over. Seven states reported record high hospitalizations this week—and some are now reconsidering social restrictions and other safety measures. 

Science writer Ryan Mandelbaum talks to Ira about the rising case numbers, and new research on the role of superspreading events—plus a promising new signal in an Italian dark matter detector.

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Ryan Mandelbaum

Ryan Mandelbaum is a science writer at Gizmodo in New York, New York.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Christie Taylor

Christie Taylor is a producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they have any audio of that narwhal heartbeat.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

4850 Feet Below: The Hunt for Dark Matter

Deep in an abandoned gold mine in rural South Dakota, a team of physicists hunt for rare and elusive quarry: dark matter.

Watch Video

Anthony Fauci Gives Advice On How To Reopen The United States

From second waves to vaccines, "America’s doctor" gives advice on how the country should reopen after COVID-19.

Read More