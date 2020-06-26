The First Wave Of COVID-19 Is Still Surging

This story is a part of Science Friday’s coverage on the novel coronavirus, the agent of the disease COVID-19. Listen to experts discuss the spread, outbreak response, and treatment.

The country saw record high numbers of new coronavirus cases this week. While the U.S. federal government debates whether a second wave of COVID-19 is on the way, epidemiologists across the country are saying that, in fact, the first wave isn’t over. Seven states reported record high hospitalizations this week—and some are now reconsidering social restrictions and other safety measures.

Science writer Ryan Mandelbaum talks to Ira about the rising case numbers, and new research on the role of superspreading events—plus a promising new signal in an Italian dark matter detector.