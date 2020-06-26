The First Wave Of COVID-19 Is Still Surging
11:42 minutes
The country saw record high numbers of new coronavirus cases this week. While the U.S. federal government debates whether a second wave of COVID-19 is on the way, epidemiologists across the country are saying that, in fact, the first wave isn’t over. Seven states reported record high hospitalizations this week—and some are now reconsidering social restrictions and other safety measures.
Science writer Ryan Mandelbaum talks to Ira about the rising case numbers, and new research on the role of superspreading events—plus a promising new signal in an Italian dark matter detector.
Ryan Mandelbaum is a science writer at Gizmodo in New York, New York.
Christie Taylor is a producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they have any audio of that narwhal heartbeat.
Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.