Could An Amazon Pharmacy Be A Prescription For Disaster?

Earlier this year, Amazon hired Mark Lyons, who has a background in pharmacy services. The move set off speculation that the online retailer might be looking into the business of selling prescription drugs, although Amazon hasn’t made a public comment about its plans. Ed Silverman, senior writer and Pharmalot columnist for STAT News, explains how the company might be able to use it distribution platform to disrupt the market, and what challenges it would face entering the pharmacy business.

