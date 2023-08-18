New Research Suggests Neurological Culprit For COVID Brain Fog
8:55 minutes
8:55 minutes
Among the most debilitating symptoms of Long Covid is brain fog, a condition which includes symptoms like confusion or inability to concentrate.
A recently published study using mice cells in petri dishes suggests that brain fog might be the result of neurons fusing together. The results have yet to be tested in live animals or humans.
SciFri producer Kathleen Davis talks with study author, Dr. Ramón Martínez-Mármol, research fellow at the Queensland Brain Institute, at the University of Queensland, based in Brisbane, Australia, about what his research might help us better understand about brain fog.
Dr. Ramon Martinez-Marmol is a research fellow in the Queensland Brain Institute in Brisbane, Australia.
The transcript of this segment is being processed. It will be available within one week after the show airs.
Kathleen Davis is a producer at Science Friday, which means she spends the week brainstorming, researching, and writing, typically in that order. She’s a big fan of stories related to strange animal facts and dystopian technology.