Looking Ahead To Our Third Pandemic Winter
17:07 minutes
As winter approaches in the northern hemisphere, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are monitoring the rise of new COVID-19 variants—all, so far, descendents of 2021’s highly transmissible Omicron variant, whose emergence kicked off a deadly winter wave. Will any new variants emerge with the same potential?
Guest host Katherine Wu talks to viral evolution researcher Dr. Verity Hill about the forces that may encourage the emergence of another concerning variant, and why new variants are more likely to evade our immune system’s defenses.
Meanwhile, pediatric departments around the country are seeing more children with influenza and RSV than usual, heralding an early and potentially more severe start to the winter respiratory virus season. Duke University’s Dr. Ibukun Kalu joins to share about how multiple viruses may add to the risks COVID poses, as well as the toll the pandemic has already taken on healthcare’s capacity.
Dr. Ibukun Kalu is an associate professor of Pediatrics at Duke University School of Medicine in Durham, North Carolina.
Dr. Verity Hill is a postdoctoral research associate in Epidemiology of Microbial Diseases at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut.
Christie Taylor is a producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they have any audio of that narwhal heartbeat.
Katherine Wu is a staff writer at The Atlantic based in New Haven, Connecticut.