 10/28/2022

Looking Ahead To Our Third Pandemic Winter

17:07 minutes

Two kids boys wearing medical mask on the way to school. Children with backpack satchel. Schoolkids on cold winter day with warm clothes. Lockdown and quarantine time during corona pandemic disease
Credit: Shutterstock

As winter approaches in the northern hemisphere, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are monitoring the rise of new COVID-19 variants—all, so far, descendents of 2021’s highly transmissible Omicron variant, whose emergence kicked off a deadly winter wave. Will any new variants emerge with the same potential?

Guest host Katherine Wu talks to viral evolution researcher Dr. Verity Hill about the forces that may encourage the emergence of another concerning variant, and why new variants are more likely to evade our immune system’s defenses.

Meanwhile, pediatric departments around the country are seeing more children with influenza and RSV than usual, heralding an early and potentially more severe start to the winter respiratory virus season. Duke University’s Dr. Ibukun Kalu joins to share about how multiple viruses may add to the risks COVID poses, as well as the toll the pandemic has already taken on healthcare’s capacity.

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Ibukun Kalu

Dr. Ibukun Kalu is an associate professor of Pediatrics at Duke University School of Medicine in Durham, North Carolina.

More From Guest
Verity Hill

Dr. Verity Hill is a postdoctoral research associate in Epidemiology of Microbial Diseases at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript is being processed. It will be available the week after the segment airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Christie Taylor

Christie Taylor is a producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they have any audio of that narwhal heartbeat.

About Katherine J. Wu

Katherine Wu is a staff writer at The Atlantic based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Explore More

Expert Q&A: How To Manage COVID Risk As New Variants Emerge

You asked updated questions about staying safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. We compiled answers from expert epidemiologists.

Read More

Doomscrolling? Here’s Non-COVID Science News You Might Have Missed

Stories lost amidst the focus on coronavirus, from a debate discussing climate, to the canniness of crows.

Read More