‘Cribsheet’ Explores The Science Of Parenting
33:05 minutes
33:05 minutes
If you’re a new parent, you’ve probably had one of those nights. You’re up at 3 a.m., baby screaming, searching the internet for an answer to a question you’ve never thought to ask before: Are pacifiers bad for your baby? What about that weird breathing? Is that normal? Or is it time to head to the emergency room?
Your search will bring you blogs, random websites, and the few news articles. But which sources can you really trust?
Emily Oster is a health economist and mother of two who had a lot of those same questions as she raised her kids. She dove into the data to find out what the science actually says about sleep training, breastfeeding, introducing solid foods, and lots more.
She wrote about the science of pregnancy in her first book Expecting Better. Her latest, on everything that comes after, is called Cribsheet: A Data-Driven Guide to Better, More Relaxed Parenting, from Birth to Preschool. In this segment, Oster answers listener questions and discusses common parenting myths.
Plus, Nikita Sood of Cohen Children’s Medical Center joins to talk about the underground market for breastmilk and why parents should be cautious. Want to know the 101 on milk sharing? Read Sood’s crash course below.
Read an excerpt of Cribsheet here.
A guide to human milk sharing.
By Nikita Sood
Emily Oster is the author of Cribsheet: A Data-Driven Guide to Better, More Relaxed Parenting, from Birth to Preschool (2019, Penguin Press) and Expecting Better (2014, Penguin Books). She’s also a professor of Economics at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island.
Nikita Sood is a research assistant at Cohen Children’s Medical Center of Northwell Health, in New Hyde Park, New York.
Christopher Intagliata is Science Friday’s senior producer. He once served as a prop in an optical illusion and speaks passable Ira Flatowese.
Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.