If you’re a new parent, you’ve probably had one of those nights. You’re up at 3 a.m., baby screaming, searching the internet for an answer to a question you’ve never thought to ask before: Are pacifiers bad for your baby? What about that weird breathing? Is that normal? Or is it time to head to the emergency room?

Your search will bring you blogs, random websites, and the few news articles. But which sources can you really trust?

Emily Oster is a health economist and mother of two who had a lot of those same questions as she raised her kids. She dove into the data to find out what the science actually says about sleep training, breastfeeding, introducing solid foods, and lots more.

She wrote about the science of pregnancy in her first book Expecting Better. Her latest, on everything that comes after, is called Cribsheet: A Data-Driven Guide to Better, More Relaxed Parenting, from Birth to Preschool. In this segment, Oster answers listener questions and discusses common parenting myths.

Plus, Nikita Sood of Cohen Children’s Medical Center joins to talk about the underground market for breastmilk and why parents should be cautious. Want to know the 101 on milk sharing? Read Sood’s crash course below.

Read an excerpt of Cribsheet here.

Milk Sharing 101 A guide to human milk sharing.

By Nikita Sood Human milk sharing is the practice of donating or receiving breast milk from lactating mothers for use by an infant not biologically their own. Formal milk sharing takes place through milk banks, which medically screen all donors, have strict regulations, pool and pasteurize all their milk, and mainly supply to Neonatal Intensive Care Units for use by premature infants. Informal milk sharing , on the other hand, occurs between parents, oftentimes on milk-sharing websites or Facebook groups. Both the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Federal Drug Administration recommend against informal milk sharing because of the safety risks—the majority of donors are not screened, the majority of milk is not tested for contamination, and the milk is usually not tested for dilution with non-human milk (one study found that 10% of internet milk samples were diluted with cow’s milk ).

Informally shared milk is at a much higher risk of contamination by bacteria, viruses, and other substances. Because of the strict procedures in place at human milk banks, studies have shown that the risk of contamination for formal milk sharing is low . The same is not true for informally shared milk over the internet— one study found that 74% of internet milk samples were colonized with Gram-negative bacteria, including Staphylococcus , and 21% of internet milk samples tested positive for cytomegalovirus DNA.

Milk sharing can be costly. Given that a 6-month-old child typically consumes 30 ounces of milk a day, milk sharing can add up. Milk bank donor milk can be a little expensive because of the medical tests and pasteurization procedures they use to keep their milk safe, milk bank donor breast milk costs $3-5 per ounce , or up to $150 a day (though it can sometimes be covered by insurance, including Medicaid). On the other hand, informally shared milk can range from $1-4 per ounce depending on the associated diets and medications, which can add up to $120 a day plus shipping costs—but lacks the protections of a milk bank.

If considering milk sharing, please consult with a physician. Though studies have shown the benefits of breast milk, especially in reducing rates of necrotizing enterocolitis in premature infants, the risks associated with informal milk sharing are significant and is important that parents have a full understanding of the risks and benefits associated with the practice.

Further Reading