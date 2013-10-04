 10/04/2013

DIY Halloween Hacks

10:22 minutes

Trying to liven up your ghosts and goblins this Halloween? Windell Oskay, cofounder of Evil Mad Scientist, shares homemade hack ideas for a festive fright fest, from LED jack-o’-lanterns, to 3D printed candy, to spine-chilling specimen jars.

This segment was re-aired on October 22, 2021.

Segment Guests

Windell Oskay

Windell Oskay is co-founder of Evil Mad Scientist Laboratories in Sunnyvale, California.

Meet the Producer

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim was a senior producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

