DIY Halloween Hacks
10:22 minutes
Trying to liven up your ghosts and goblins this Halloween? Windell Oskay, cofounder of Evil Mad Scientist, shares homemade hack ideas for a festive fright fest, from LED jack-o’-lanterns, to 3D printed candy, to spine-chilling specimen jars.
This segment was re-aired on October 22, 2021.
Windell Oskay is co-founder of Evil Mad Scientist Laboratories in Sunnyvale, California.
