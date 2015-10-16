 10/16/2015

Do or DIY This Halloween

23:13 minutes

“Bloody Broken Candy Glass Cupcakes for Halloween,” by solipsism

Green fire, magic mirrors, fiber optic fairy wings—just a few of the ways to geek out this Halloween with do-it-yourself projects. Eric Wilhelm, founder of Instructables, joins Ira to suggest a few of his favorites, like an arduino-powered skull that follows you as you move, or truly realistic edible eyeballs (sorry, peeled grapes.) Let us know about your DIY ideas @scifri or at 844-SCI-TALK.

Eric Wilhelm

Eric Wilhelm is founder and CEO of Instructables in San Francisco, California.

Christopher Intagliata is Science Friday’s senior producer. He once served as a prop in an optical illusion and speaks passable Ira Flatowese.

  • Mark Yoshida

    you should call your halloween-related episodes “science frightday”. haHA!

  • Godfroi Shagnasty

    This new website format is seriously flawed. Much more difficult to navigate than previous format. Ira…you screwed up.

    • Diane

      I’m with you. Very difficult to figure out. All I want is a easy list of what is on a given show in a compact format. I will not often go to this site. Bye bye Science Friday. . . . .

  • Robert

    I have to agree – this website is definitely not an improvement over what you had before. Reminds me of the Microsoft approach and Windows 10. It wasn’t broke – why fix it?

  • mya

    wow thats cool