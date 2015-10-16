Do or DIY This Halloween

Green fire, magic mirrors, fiber optic fairy wings—just a few of the ways to geek out this Halloween with do-it-yourself projects. Eric Wilhelm, founder of Instructables, joins Ira to suggest a few of his favorites, like an arduino-powered skull that follows you as you move, or truly realistic edible eyeballs (sorry, peeled grapes.) Let us know about your DIY ideas @scifri or at 844-SCI-TALK.