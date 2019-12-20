 12/20/2019

Forecasting The Technology Of Tomorrow

25:15 minutes

three different shots of an iridescent circle on a clear pliable, bending substrate
Metalenses. Credit: Amir Arbabi/Andrei Faraon/California Institute of Technology

Back when Science Friday began in 1991, the Internet, as we know it, didn’t even exist. While ARPA-NET existed and the first web pages began to come online, social media, online shopping, streaming video and music were all a long ways away. In fact, one of our early callers in 1993 had a genius idea: What if you could upload your credit card number, and download an album you were interested in listening to? 

a grid of dots on a clear substrate. they are smaller than 10 millimeters
An array of mid-IR metasurface lenses on a sapphire substrate. Credit: Amir Arbabi/Andrei Faraon

A truly great idea—just slightly before its time. In this segment, we’ll be looking ahead at the next 5 to 10 years of emerging technologies that are about to bubble up and change the world. Think, “metalenses,” tiny, flat chips that behave just like a curved piece of glass, or battery farms, which could transform our energy future. 

Scientific American technology editor Sophie Bushwick helped put together the magazine’s special report, the Top 10 Emerging Technologies of 2019. She will be our guide through this techie future.

Further Reading

Find out what’s happening on Science Friday…on Thursday. Subscribe to our preview newsletter.

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Sophie Bushwick

Sophie Bushwick is technology editor at Scientific American in New York, New York. Previously, she was a senior editor at Popular Science.

More From Guest
Andrei Faraon

Andrei Faraon is a professor of Applied Physics at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, California.

More From Guest
Daniel Schwartz

Daniel Schwartz is a professor of Chemical Engineering and director of the Clean Energy Institute at the University of Washington.

More From Guest

Meet the Producers and Host

About Christopher Intagliata

Christopher Intagliata is Science Friday’s senior producer. He once served as a prop in an optical illusion and speaks passable Ira Flatowese.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

The Science Issues Happening In Your Backyard

A state-by-state tour of the top science issues, from energy policy, pollution problems, water conservation, to meat labeling, and much more.

Read More

The Librarians Saving The Internet

You may think that anything uploaded onto the internet is there forever—but the constant churn is a challenge to the archivists trying to backup the web.

Read More