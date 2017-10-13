 10/13/2017

Evidence Of Cleaner Air, Hidden In The Drawers Of A Museum

field sparrows, soot coverage
Field Sparrows from The Field Museum’s collections, with gray birds from the turn of the century and cleaner birds from more recent years when there was less soot in the atmosphere. Credit: Carl Fuldner and Shane DuBay, The University of Chicago and The Field Museum

If you’re looking for evidence that policies like the Clean Air Act are working, look no further than the the drawers of the bird collection at The Field Museum in Chicago. A study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences analyzed specimens of the Horned Lark collected in the early 1900s, at the height of the Industrial Revolution. The soot on the birds’ feathers allowed them to trace the amount of black carbon in the air over time, and found that the air at the turn of the century was even more polluted than scientists previously thought. Popular Science Senior Editor Rachel Feltman joins us to discuss. Plus, scientists uncover how the durian fruit got so stinky.  

[Why don’t banana candies taste like real bananas?]

