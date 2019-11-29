Meet The Arachnids Living On Your Face

This interview was recorded live at an event in San Francisco, California. We also talked about the future of AI and environmental justice.

Next time you look in the mirror, consider that tiny, wriggling mites have—yes, yours. In fact, you may have an evolving colony unique to your own skin! But don’t worry, they probably aren’t doing you any harm.

In this interview recorded live at the Sydney Goldstein Theater in San Francisco, Ira talks with entomologist Michelle Trautwein of the California Academy of Sciences about why face mites live in our skin, where we get them (spoiler: thank your parents!), and how mite lineages can help reconstruct patterns of human migration around the globe.

Plus: get up-close and personal with these tiny crawling companions in a video from KQED’s Deep Look series.

