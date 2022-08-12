Brooklyn-based artist J.C. Fontanive is a master of the moving image—but in analogue. As an animator, he creates mechanical, perpetual motion ‘flipbooks,’ with help from old clocks and colorful illustrations of flying birds, butterflies, and other scenes from nature.

Fontanive joins Ira to talk about the act of invention, the ‘primal’ language of art, and how to create visceral work in a digital age.

Flipbook Fun

Explore this project at home by 3D printing your own flipbook animation machine using free designs by Mason Barry or Corey Teramura on Thingiverse.

Mason Barry Corey Teramura Interested in creating your own animation from a short video? Try the FlipBookKit Maker app tutorial on Instructables .