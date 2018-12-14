New Space Telescopes Race For A New View Of The Cosmos

28 years ago, astronauts on the space shuttle Discovery gently raised the Hubble Space Telescope, or HST, up from the shuttle bay, and released it into space. Geologist and astronaut Kathryn Sullivan commemorated the moment with a short speech, as she floated in the shuttle.

“We again as many others have thought numerous times about the historical significance that the advent of an observatory such as the HST would have, and how it stands in comparison to the advances of Galileo, and even to Edwin Hubble’s periods of observation.”

It would be a few years (and a repair job) before the truly historic nature of the telescope was revealed, showing us new views of the cosmos, and wonders it wasn’t even designed to study, like exoplanets.

But Hubble is getting up there in years, and it’s time for new history to be made. Lots of new telescopes are waiting in the wings: The James Webb Space Telescope, W-FIRST, plus a collection of others vying to be the next big thing in space telescopes.

In this segment, Ira and Gizmodo science writer Ryan Mandelbaum take a tour of space science in the years to come and the tools we’re going to do it with.

Further Reading

Read Ryan Mandelbaum’s article about the James Webb Space Telescope’s delays and how it could negatively impact future space science. [Gizmodo]