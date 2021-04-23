State legislatures around the country are proposing bills to remove access to gender-affirming healthcare for transgender youth. Meanwhile, doctors, parents, and trans adults warn that restricting access to commonplace interventions, like puberty blocking medications, will endanger the mental health and social well-being of trans children across the country.

Learn more about the bills passing through statehouses this year.

The American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Medical Association, the Pediatric Endocrine Society have all condemned bills like Arkansas’ AB1570, which passed the state legislature in early April. It prohibits healthcare providers from giving puberty blockers or gender-affirming hormones to anyone under the age of 18. The World Professional Organization For Transgender Healthcare (WPATH), which produces standards of care for transgender youth and adults, has stated that the ability to pause puberty supports the mental health of trans youth while they navigate their gender identities.

Ira talks to pediatric endocrinologist Kara Connelly and family therapist Alex Iantaffi about their work with trans youth, and what gender-affirming health care provides, to young people and throughout a person’s lifespan.

What You Said

We asked our listeners on our Science Friday VoxPop App to tell us their experiences with getting gender-affirming healthcare.

One listener described their long and frustrating experience with a therapist and insurance to secure an appointment with a surgeon to get top surgery.

Read a transcript of that Voxpop here.

Transcript:

Tessa: Affirming healthcare is healthcare that’s backed by a wealth of data, research, and the medical literature. And while it’s been established that there aren’t any major negative side effects of medical transition—which is a good thing—beyond that there isn’t even for example, really, consensus on what the full effects of hormone replacement therapy even are for trans people. And I would love to see that remedied. We are a criminally under-researched demographic.

Transcript:

DB: I was born intersex and raised female. And I wasn’t even told the truth about my identity until I was in my early 30s. And I lived my life as a female, but never really comfortable in my body for many, many years. And about a year and a half ago, I finally came out as non-binary. And about three weeks ago, I had top surgery. And immediately after having the surgery, I felt totally better. My body matched my my understanding of my body, and my feelings about who I was, and how I presented myself. So that’s what gender affirming healthcare means to me.

Transcript:

Alex: Hey, Science Friday. My name is Alex, I’m calling from Oakland, California. I’m transgender. And to me, gender affirming health care means being able to access a level of mental health and physical health, that I’m not able to get without it. So, being on the right hormones, getting the surgery needed. It’s allowed me to feel so much more comfortable in my skin, and confident and less anxious in my day to day. But it goes so much more than that. I really feel like it’s given me my life. Like, that my life has now started. And I don’t really know how else to describe it. But it’s a wonderful gift. And I’ve been very lucky that I’ve had access to good, gender-affirming health care here in the Bay Area. I’m very privileged. I have health care. And I have a supportive partner in a safe home. And not all trans people have those things. But the only really regret I have is that I couldn’t access gender affirming care earlier as a teenager. Because to me, it’s like looking back on those years that I could have started living my life earlier. And to think about those teenagers who you know, might be getting cut off from services, that they don’t get that chance then that they have to wait… it’s unbearable to think about. How much suffering that is creating. And what we really need is we need people and young people to thrive and grow and be able to be themselves. All right, well, those are my two cents. Thanks. Bye.

Resources

We had editing and consultation help for this segment from Jaye McAuliffe.