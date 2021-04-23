April 23, 2021

featured segment
Setting New Goals At An Earth Week Climate Summit
The European Union is targeting climate neutrality by 2050, and the Biden administration has announced a national goal of a 50% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030.
12:14
World Leaders Gather Virtually For Climate Summit
Forty world leaders attended to discuss how each country would commit to decreasing emissions.
4:41
Offshore Wind Power Moves Forward In Massachusetts
Massachusetts’ Vineyard Wind offshore wind farm has been in the planning stage for years. Now, the project may finally be going forward.
16:36
The Dazzling Rufous Hummingbird, Threatened By Climate Change
The population of one of the most common hummingbird species in the U.S. is plummeting. Climate change may be the culprit.
12:04
Proposed Legislation Threatens Trans Rights Nationwide
From participation in sports to accessing medical care, over 30 state legislatures are weighing anti-trans proposals.
36:19
Why Gender-Affirming Healthcare Is ‘Lifesaving Care’
Two medical providers discuss how gender-affirming healthcare helps transgender kids—and adults—figure out who they are. Plus, what opponents get wrong about what this care does.
16:21
What Does It Mean To Be Alive?
Science writer Carl Zimmer explores the complicated search for a definition of life.
12:51
