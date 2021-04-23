Proposed Legislation Threatens Trans Rights Nationwide

Since the start of the 2021 legislative session, members of more than 30 state legislatures have proposed over 100 bills that would limit transgender children’s ability to play sports, or access gender-affirming medical care such as puberty blocking medications. One such proposal, restricting access to gender-affirming medical treatments for anyone under 18, passed the Arkansas State Legislature earlier this month, over the veto of Republican governor Asa Hutchinson.

Ira talks to Kate Sosin, LGBTQ+ reporter for The 19th News, about the scope of bills limiting access to medical care. Sosin explains why lawmakers say they’re pushing them—and what misconceptions about both trans kids and trans adults may be fueling these proposals.

Voice 1: I very strongly oppose this bill. It not only creates many problems, including further marginalizing an already marginalized population, but it pretends to fix a problem that doesn’t even actually exist. If this bill passes, people will die.

Voice 2: We as pediatricians are truly dedicating our lives to keeping children healthy and safe. And this is why I feel that alongside parents, we are most qualified to determine the best course of care for our patients. But I just can’t go on enough about them, they’re just amazing kids, okay? And they know who they are, and they know who they are from a very young age.

Voice 3: Let me first speak directly to Arkansas’ transgender youth with the love of a real father. You are loved, no matter what happens here today. You are loved.

We had editing and consultation help for this segment from Jaye McAuliffe.