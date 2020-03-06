Looking To The Genome To Track And Treat The New Coronavirus

This story is part of Science Friday’s coverage on the coronavirus, the agent of the disease COVID-19. Listen to experts discuss the spread, outbreak response, and treatment of the virus.

As of Thursday, March 5, Washington state has reported over 30 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2. To better understand the pathogen and the disease, scientists have sequenced the genome of the virus from two of the patients. Kristian Andersen, an immunologist at Scripps Research who uses genomics to track the spread of diseases, discusses how the genetic information from these patients can help determine the spread of the virus globally. Plus, Ralph Baric, a coronavirus researcher at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, talks about developing vaccine and drug candidates for COVID-19 and how the genomic sequences from this outbreak can be used to help create treatments.

Further Reading

See maps tracking cases in the U.S. by the New York Times and worldwide by John Hopkins CSSE.

Read CDC’s expansion of testing with doctor’s approval in the New York Times.

Read more on the research on the Washington state cases of coronavirus in Gizmodo.

Learn about what researchers are doing to develop treatments before the outbreak ends in Time.