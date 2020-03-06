March 6, 2020

NASA is accepting applications for a new class of astronaut candidates. Do you have what it takes? Plus, surgery and AI are teaming up to make artificial limbs more intuitive and user-friendly—and expanding the capabilities of the next generation of prosthetics.

Looking To The Genome To Track And Treat The New Coronavirus

Scientists have sequenced the genome of the new coronavirus from two patients in Washington state.

