March 6, 2020

Looking To The Genome To Track And Treat The New Coronavirus
Scientists have sequenced the genome of the new coronavirus from two patients in Washington state.
8:00
A Human Trial For CRISPR Gene Therapy
The clinical trial was performed on cells inside a human eye. Plus a satellite rescue mission, parrot probability, and more in this week’s News Roundup.
3:46
What You Don’t Know About Well Water Could Hurt You
Residents in Kansas who use private wells face uncertainty about what’s in their water.
9:57
All Thumbs: A New Trick For Dexterity In Prosthetic Hands
Surgery and AI are teaming up to make artificial limbs more intuitive and user-friendly—and expanding the capabilities of the next generation of prosthetics.
6:22
Name That Call: Test Your Animal Sound Trivia
Can you guess the chirp, squeak, and growl? Put your knowledge to the test in our quiz with Google Earth.
12:05
Could A “Marsquake” Knock Down Your House?
What studying seismic activity on mars tells us about the red planet.
17:07
Do You Have The ‘Right Stuff’ To Be An Astronaut?
NASA is accepting applications for a new class of astronaut candidates. Do you have what it takes?
16:22
New Insight Into Whales On The Go
Researchers found a link between whale strandings and solar storms that may hint at magnetic navigation. Plus, the answer to whale migration may lie in skincare.
17:18
