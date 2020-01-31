How To Track And Stop The Spread Of The Coronavirus Outbreak
This week, the World Health Organization declared that the coronavirus outbreak—which began in Wuhan, China—is a public health emergency of international concern. Nearly 10,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide, as of Friday, January 31, 2pm Eastern. Chinese scientists sequenced the genome of the virus from some of the patients who were infected early on in the outbreak. Virologist Kristian Andersen discusses how the genetics of the virus can provide clues to how it is transmitted and may be used for diagnostic tests and vaccines. Plus, infectious disease specialist Michael Osterholm talks about the effectiveness of quarantines and what types of measures could be put in place to halt the spread of the pathogen.
Editor’s Note 1/31/2020: The case numbers of coronavirus has been updated as of 2:20pm Eastern, from 8,000 to nearly 10,000.
Kristian Andersen is an associate professor of Immunology and Microbiology at the Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla, California.
Michael Osterholm is Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
