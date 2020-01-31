How To Track And Stop The Spread Of The Coronavirus Outbreak

This week, the World Health Organization declared that the coronavirus outbreak—which began in Wuhan, China—is a public health emergency of international concern. Nearly 10,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide, as of Friday, January 31, 2pm Eastern. Chinese scientists sequenced the genome of the virus from some of the patients who were infected early on in the outbreak. Virologist Kristian Andersen discusses how the genetics of the virus can provide clues to how it is transmitted and may be used for diagnostic tests and vaccines. Plus, infectious disease specialist Michael Osterholm talks about the effectiveness of quarantines and what types of measures could be put in place to halt the spread of the pathogen.

Editor’s Note 1/31/2020: The case numbers of coronavirus has been updated as of 2:20pm Eastern, from 8,000 to nearly 10,000.

Further Reading

Get live updates on the outbreak in The New York Times.

Explore an interactive map of coronavirus cases so far.

Read about the containment process of the disease in The New York Times.

Read an explainer of how researchers are calculating and predicting spread of the disease in The Atlantic.

Learn more about how scientists are digging into the coronavirus genome for answers in The Scientist.

Get more information about the coronavirus from the World Health Organization.