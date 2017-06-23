Getting To Know The Placenta

Unless you’re a parent, you may not know all the ways the placenta is important to the development of a healthy baby. It provides nutrition, circulates oxygen, and removes waste. But even doctors don’t have an incredibly detailed picture of how the placenta operates during a pregnancy. For instance, how fast can the placenta carry oxygen to the fetus? And how does that impact fetal development?

In a landmark study of fetal identical twins, an interdisciplinary team of scientists led by Ellen Grant, a professor of radiology and pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, discovered that a shared placenta may deliver oxygen more slowly to one twin than the other. Moreover, less oxygen was correlated with lower liver and brain volumes and lower newborn birth weights. Grant joins Diana Bianchi, the director of the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, to discuss how studying the placenta is opening doors to a whole new way of monitoring fetal health.