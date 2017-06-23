 06/23/2017

Getting To Know The Placenta

17:32 minutes

Arteries and veins fan out from the umbilical cord across the placenta, seen through the thin film-like covering of the amniotic sac, left behind after birth. Credit: © Norman Barker, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine

Unless you’re a parent, you may not know all the ways the placenta is important to the development of a healthy baby. It provides nutrition, circulates oxygen, and removes waste. But even doctors don’t have an incredibly detailed picture of how the placenta operates during a pregnancy. For instance, how fast can the placenta carry oxygen to the fetus? And how does that impact fetal development?

[Witness the hidden beauty of the human placenta.]

In a landmark study of fetal identical twins, an interdisciplinary team of scientists led by Ellen Grant, a professor of radiology and pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, discovered that a shared placenta may deliver oxygen more slowly to one twin than the other. Moreover, less oxygen was correlated with lower liver and brain volumes and lower newborn birth weights. Grant joins Diana Bianchi, the director of the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, to discuss how studying the placenta is opening doors to a whole new way of monitoring fetal health.

Segment Guests

Ellen Grant

Ellen Grant is a professor of Radiology and Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

More From Guest
Diana Bianchi

Diana Bianchi is Director of the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland.

More From Guest

Meet the Producer

About Katie Hiler

Katie Hiler is an assistant producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.