 11/11/2022

New Documentary Is Endearing Tribute To NASA’s Rover Program

9:28 minutes

In 2003, the world became captivated by two rovers launched by NASA on a mission to Mars, known as Spirit and Opportunity. The rovers were sent to the Red Planet to discover what was on the surface. The rovers were only expected to last 90 days. Instead, Opportunity led a 15-year life of discovery, including the bombshell that Mars may once have been suitable to sustain microbial life.

The story of these twin rovers is the subject of a new documentary out this month: “Good Night Oppy,” evoking the nickname of the Opportunity rover. The film features footage taken over nearly two decades, from the building of the rovers to recent interviews with scientists involved in the mission.

Ira speaks with “Good Night Oppy” director Ryan White, as well as featured scientist Doug Ellison, engineering camera payload uplink lead at NASA, based in Alhambra, California.

Segment Guests

Ryan White

Ryan White is the director of Good Night Oppy. He’s based in Los Angeles, California.

Doug Ellison

Doug Ellison is the Engineering Camera Payload Uplink Lead at the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Alhambra, California.

Segment Transcript

The transcript is being processed. It will be available the week after the segment airs.

