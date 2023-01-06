 01/06/2023

What’s Going On Underground With Gophers?

10:00 minutes

a brown gopher sticking its head and one hand out of a hole in a field of dirt
A gopher peaking out of its hole. Credit: Shutterstock

Pocket gophers, also known as gophers, are often viewed as a pest species. But their extensive tunnel networks are good for soil and help shape healthy ecosystems everywhere gophers are found.

Producer Christie Taylor talks to two University of Florida researchers who investigated the mystery of the pocket gopher—why does a single gopher build such a large network of tunnels? 

What they found led to deeper questions about how gophers get enough food for their extensive energy needs, and whether they might even be cultivating roots in a deliberate act of farming. Plus, why pocket gophers deserve our appreciation as ecosystem engineers.

Segment Guests

Veronica Selden

Veronica Selden is a biologist based in Jacksonville, Florida.

Francis “Jack” Putz

Dr. Francis “Jack” Putz is a professor of Biology at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida.

Segment Transcript

