Got Neanderthal DNA?

Much remains unknown about the Neanderthals who interbred with human ancestors. Who were they? And, for the billions of people whose chromosomes contain 1 to 2 percent Neanderthal DNA, what did they contribute to who we are now?

[This 40,000-year-old jawbone reveals Neanderthal history.]

High-quality sequencing of a bone sample from Croatia has overturned billions of new fragments of DNA that researchers can look for in modern humans. The researchers, writing for Science this week, estimate that descendants of Neanderthal-human interbreeding thousands of years ago may carry 10 to 20 percent more Neanderthal DNA fragments than previously thought. Furthermore, researchers writing for the American Journal of Human Genetics this week, in an analysis of the genes of more than 150,000 living humans, have found that Neanderthal DNA can contribute to even more traits than previously thought, including hair and skin tone, sleep habits, and smoking status.

Svante Paabo, geneticist at the Max Planck Institute in Germany, explains how new DNA sequencing tools are expanding the possibilities for understanding Neanderthals, ancient humans, and how modern humans came to be the way they are.